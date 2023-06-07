Expect flight delays into Atlanta thanks to Canada wildfire smoke

ATLANTA — Due to smoke from a series of Canadian wildfires, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a slowdown for air traffic coming from the New York City area due to reduced visibility, with impacts on flights into Atlanta.

According to the FAA, the issue will impact flights to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport from three airports up north.

A fourth airport on the West Coast is no longer reporting a delay, according to the FAA.

Delays will range between half an hour to two hours, depending on where you’re flying from.

The FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center status update for Hartsfield-Jackson shows the following airports and their expected delay times.

Due to WEATHER / LOW VISIBILITY, departure traffic destined to Newark International Airport, Newark, NJ (EWR) is currently experiencing delays averaging one hour and 22 minutes

Due to WEATHER / LOW VISIBILITY, departure traffic destined to La Guardia Airport, New York, NY (LGA) is currently experiencing delays averaging one hour and 59 minutes .

. Due to WEATHER / LOW VISIBILITY, departure traffic destined to Philadelphia International Airport, Philadelphia, PA (PHL) is currently experiencing delays averaging 29 minutes.

More generally, the FAA also reported that general departure and arrival delays across the U.S. could go up to 15 minutes.

The FAA status page also shows potential delays or ground stops for Atlanta, Philadelphia, Houston, and Denver, among others, starting after 3 p.m.

The FAA page said other route changes may be possible through midnight EST for different routes, based on conditions.

As previously reported, Canadian officials said they are currently tracking more than 400 active fires that have forced at least 26,000 people to evacuate.

Focusing on impacts in the Atlanta area, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the sky would be a little hazy in more northern parts of Georgia and over the Atlanta metro on Thursday.

“That will give us some pretty nice sunrises and sunsets. In terms of air quality, at least so far, we’re doing just fine,” Monahan said.

