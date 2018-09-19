EMS crew took hours to get injured 8-year-old boy to hospital, family says

ATLANTA - A father told Channel 2 Action News an ambulance took more than an hour to arrive after his son broke his leg.
The problems didn't end there. The father said they took the child to two different hospitals.
Channel 2 Action News has learned Ethan Hall, 8, fell at West End Park in southwest Atlanta over the weekend.
Hall's parents said the boy broke his femur after he fell off of a slide. They told Channel 2's Rikki Klaus they could hear his bone break and that he hit his head.
"It was a nightmare. My wife can't speak for an interview because she is so upset," the father said.
Grady Hospital representatives sent Klaus this statement about what happened:
“We acknowledge and apologize for issues related to the response to a call for assistance at West End Park on Saturday. Our investigation into issues related to this response is on-going. Procedure modifications will be made where appropriate."
