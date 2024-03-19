Employee at Atlanta high school being investigated for relationship with student, district says

ATLANTA — An employee at an Atlanta high school is on leave pending the results of an investigation, according to Atlanta Public Schools.
A spokesperson for APS says they have been made aware of an allegation of an “inappropriate relationship between a staff member and a student.”
They have not identified the employee or the circumstances surrounding the reported relationship.
The staff member has been placed on administrative leave while officials investigate.
“The district takes matters such as this seriously, as the safety and well-being of all students and staff members will always be a top priority in APS,” the district said in a statement.
They say no other information will be released.
