Emory student sues university after being suspended for using AI tool he created at school

ATLANTA — An Emory University student is suing the college after he said it suspended him for using an artificial intelligence tool that he created to win first prize as part of the university’s startup competition.

Benjamin Craver, a junior at Emory, helped create Eightball, “an innovative artificial intelligence-based learning tool.”

Craver and a friend presented Eightball to Emory staff and students at the “Pitch the Summit” competition in the spring of 2023 and were awarded the $10,000 grand prize in the competition.

“Emory celebrated and funded Eightball’s development,” the lawsuit said.

Six months later, Craver found himself suspended from the university.

“Emory’s Honor Council concluded that Eightball was offensive to Emory’s community standards because Eightball—like a calculator, search engines like Google, and so many other technological tools—'could be used for cheating,’” the lawsuit said.

“I was pretty shocked,” Craver said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. “A suspension goes on your permanent record forever, basically. I would always have that mark of academic dishonesty, which is upsetting.”

Craver is seeking a jury trial over the suspension and at least $75,000 in damages. He is also asking Emory to remove any record of his suspension and for the university to pay any fees and expenses related to this case.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Emory for comment on this story and is waiting to hear back.

