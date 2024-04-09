Emory law student says he’s living in fear after alleged assault by pro-Palestinian protestors

ATLANTA — An Emory University law school student is speaking out after he claims pro-Palestinian protestors assaulted him near campus.

Emory University officials are calling this an ongoing investigation.

On Monday, Channel 2′s Michael Seiden sat down with the alleged victim, who asked not to be identified.

“Why are you choosing now to speak out about this?” Seiden asked the victim.

“I’m here because, at some point, someone has to stand up and say something,” the victim said.

The student said he is now living in fear and is afraid of retaliation after he became the victim of an anti-Semitic attack near campus last week.

“The biggest piece really was just the hate in their eyes. The hate in the face,” the victim said.

The second-year law school student is talking about some of the pro-Palestinian protestors seen in iPhone video.

He said as soon as he arrived at the event, the protesters started shouting anti-Semitic slurs.

“Calling all the Jewish students genocide lovers and baby killers,” the victim said.

Refusing to back down, he told Seiden that he started to wave his Israeli flag. But that’s when he claims the protest turned violent.

“I feel, like, a fist in my stomach,” the victim said.

That’s when he said a protestor attempted to grab his Israeli flag.

DeKalb County police responded to the protest and arrested and charged two men with disorderly conduct.

But for students like the aspiring attorney, he said the university hasn’t done enough to protect the Jewish community.

“What bothers me is I’ve gone to Emory personally and said I don’t feel safe, and despite that, they do nothing,” the victim said.

A pro-Palestinian group affiliated with the university took to social media Tuesday, denying any involvement in the protest.

The group also pushed back against the claim that the protest was violent, adding that they disagreed with that description.

