Embattled 'Dancing Doctor' ordered to pay thousands for misleading patients

ATLANTA - The state took action against the so-called "Dancing Doctor" we've been covering for the past year.
Dr. Windell Boutte will pay nearly 200-thousand dollars after misleading patients about her medical certifications.
"There's no amount of money that will compensate these women for what they went through," a legal expert told us.
Channel 2 Action News first reported on Dr. Windell Boutte last June. The Gwinnett County dermatologist, who made music videos during medical procedures and posted them online, is facing several malpractice lawsuits.
