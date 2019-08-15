  • Embattled 'Dancing Doctor' ordered to pay thousands for misleading patients

    By: Nicole Carr

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The state took action against the so-called "Dancing Doctor" we've been covering for the past year.

    Dr. Windell Boutte will pay nearly 200-thousand dollars after misleading patients about her medical certifications.

    "There's no amount of money that will compensate these women for what they went through," a legal expert told us.

    Channel 2 Action News first reported on Dr. Windell Boutte last June. The Gwinnett County dermatologist, who made music videos during medical procedures and posted them online, is facing several malpractice lawsuits.

    Why attorneys say Thursday's ruling is just a start, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.

    RELATED STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories