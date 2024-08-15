Email threat that caused evacuation at State Capitol was a hoax, sent to multiple states

ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol says an email threat that caused the evacuation of the State Capitol was a hoax and the email was also sent to multiple states.
Troopers and officers told Channel 2′s Christian Jennings that they were alerted to the email threat shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday and began clearing people out of the building.
A statement from Gov. Brian Kemp’s Office said: “The Governor and First Lady were not in danger at any time of the threat and are in a safe location.”
Teams of officers did a thorough search of the building and the all-clear was given just after 3 p.m.
GSP said there were no injuries or property damage over the threat.
