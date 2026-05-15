Early voting for Georgia primary sees near-record turnout as polls get ready to close

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 1 million Georgia voters have voted early already as polls get set to close at 7 p.m. Friday.

After that, you will have to wait until Primary Day on May 19.

The elections director in Clayton County told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that they’re over 12% for early voting with still a few hours left.

Elliot spoke with voter Kimber Lunsford, who was going to vote at the Lake Spivey Recreation Center.

“I have a baby, so just got to do it when you can. And early voting is definitely a better option for that,” she said.

And it seems to be a better option for hundreds of thousands of Georgians.

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By 3 p.m. on Friday, 12.3% of Georgia’s nearly 7.4 million active voters had voted early.

State elections director Blake Evans said that’s close to a record.

“This is one of the highest turnout elections that we’ve ever seen in our state in terms of general primary elections. I’m sure we’ll see a lot of voters turn out in November, but for general primaries, this has been high,” Evans said.

Shauna Dozier is the nationally recognized elections director in Clayton County. She said they’re seeing high turnouts, but especially on Friday, the final day of early voting.

“Usually, the last two, three days we get heavy turnout. It’s usually our biggest turnout. Our voters like to come in right before election day to go ahead and get it done,” Dozier said.

That’s what Lunsford did. She did it to give her son Henry a better life.

“It’s gotten a lot better than it used to be, but I just think I want a better future for him. So, it’s kind of my duty,” Lundsford said.

Elliot checked around to other counties as well. Butts County is seeing 20% turnout.

Towns and Oconee counties are seeing nearly 20% turnout.

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