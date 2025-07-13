E-bikes recalled due to crash hazard

WASHINGTON DC — The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled a brand of e-bikes due to a crash hazard.

The fork steerer tube on Momentum Vida E+ bicycle made by Giant Bicycles can crack, break, or separate during use, posing a fall hazard.

To determine if your bike is part of the recall, look at the third character on the bike’s serial number.

Bikes with a serial number in which the third character is “H”, “J”, or “K” are included in this recall and should have their forks replaced free of charge.

Bikes with a serial number in which the third character is “G” require a visual inspection by an authorized Giant Bicycle dealer to determine the safety status of the fork.

About 6,200 bikes were sold.

To contact the company about the recall, email recall@giantbicycle.com, call 866-458-2555 or visit their website.

