Driving over fire hoses is illegal – and this video shows why

ATLANTA - Firefighters are reminding people that it is illegal to drive over fire hoses – and for good reason.
Atlanta Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at apartments in the 1100 block of Collier Road Thursday night.
They said that a driver went over the fire hose and was ticketed.
Atlanta Fire and Rescue tweeted a video of what happened when the driver went over the hose.
The video shows water spewing out onto the street.
“Adequate water supply is CRUCIAL to firefighting operations,” the department added.
*VIDEO* Just a reminder, it is ILLEGAL TO DRIVE OVER FIRE HOSE. Last night during a fire in the 1100 blk of Collier Rd a motorist disobeyed the orders of a FF & this was the result. Driver was ticketed. Adequate water supply is CRUCIAL to firefighting operations. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/ySldsjuPma— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) November 16, 2018
Atlanta Fire and Rescue says the driver ignored orders to stop from one of their firefighters.
Firefighters did eventually put out the fire and no one was hurt.
“Fortunately, it did not break the entire line in half, but it did stop some of the water from getting there. But it did not significantly stop us from making the initial fire attack,” a firefighter told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach.
