Black History Month: Dr. Bernice King continues her father’s fight for civil rights

ATLANTA — One of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughters is pushing to make history every day.

“I look forward to the day when we’re not having to have Black History Month because we will all recognize and appreciate the history of all people on a consistent basis. And so it’s like really weird to think that every day I’m a part of Black History,” Dr. Bernice King said.

She’s a major part of Black history.

She’s the youngest child of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

She’s an attorney, minister, and civil rights advocate.

“There seems to be a lack of regard for the importance of unity in the Black community. And I think because of that it’s easy for outside forces to divide and conquer so to speak,” she said.

King points to the need for unity, particularly when it comes to economic issues.

She is also the CEO of the King Center in northeast Atlanta, dedicated to preserving her father’s legacy.

The center is undergoing a $100 million renovation.

The upgrades will help them continue to educate the world about social change.

“It’s always interesting from this perspective, we discover so much more every year, um, and because of it, that’s how we’ve learned you know about so many just incredible contributions that have been made,” she said.

