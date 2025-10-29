Downtown multi-use development draws $224 million of support from Fulton agency

ATLANTA — The Develop Fulton Board of Directors has approved a $223.7 million inducement resolution in support of the first phase of Forge Atlanta, a major mixed-use development in downtown Atlanta.

The first phase of the Forge Atlanta project will include 300 hotel rooms, 60,500 square feet of retail and entertainment space, and other amenities, with a total investment of $756 million, Develop Fulton said.

The inducement resolution was specifically approved for Phase 1 and doesn’t include the condominium portion of the development, Develop Fulton said.

The project is being developed by Forge Asset Management, LLC, and is located at multiple parcels at 362 and 363 Fair Street SW and 359, 375 and 385 Whitehall Street SW, located north of Interstate 20.

The multi-use development will have transit access to downtown Atlanta. It is less than a mile from Garnett Station.

Phase 1 is expected to create 3,000 jobs, including 2,100 temporary jobs and 900 permanent positions.

“Forge Atlanta represents a forward-looking, landmark investment in the future of our growing city and thriving region,” said Kwanza Hall, chairman of Develop Fulton, also known as the Development Authority of Fulton County. “While complementing other nearby major developments, this multi-phase project will further reimagine this critical corridor, bring additional new life, energy and economic activity to the area, and further position Fulton County and the City of Atlanta as destinations for innovation, culture, and opportunity.”

Economic modeling by Ernst & Young estimates an overall impact of $7.37 billion, with annual tax revenues projected to increase significantly after completion.

The development team says project emphasizes a transit-oriented design and sustainable development principles, integrating public green spaces and community amenities.

The project is anticipated to be complete in the second quarter of 2026.

