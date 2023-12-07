Atlanta

Downtown Atlanta lights the menorah in celebration of the first day of Hanukkah

By Mary Alice Royse Ginther, WSBTV.com

Hanukkah sign in downtown Atlanta (Georgia's Own Credit Union)

ATLANTA — Atlanta is celebrating the first day of Hanukkah.

Georgia’s Own Credit Union lit the menorah on its 450-foot-high sign on their downtown Atlanta building early Monday, marking the beginning of Hanukkah.

The holiday is usually between mid-November and the end of December. It varies from year to year.

Hanukkah celebrates the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem in the 2nd century BC. It was after a group of Jewish fighters liberated the temple. When they did, they found a small oil supply and used it to light a menorah. The oil kept burning in the menorah for eight days, so the holiday lasts eight days.

Hanukkah is celebrated every night by lighting a candle from right to left on a menorah. The lighting of the candle is done while chanting special blessings.

The menorah is built with eight branches - one for each night of Hanukkah. There is a place for a ninth candle, called the shamash, which is used to light the other candles.

