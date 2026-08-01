Double shooting leaves 1 man dead, another injured in Southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting that has left one man dead and another seriously injured.

It happened around 12 a.m. on Saturday along Lawton Avenue SW.

Police said when they arrived, officers found the two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a nearby hospital and was alert, conscious, and breathing.

Officers arrested Robert Varner, 64. He has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

We are working to learn what sparked the shooting.

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