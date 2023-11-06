Does Georgia have the worst drivers in the U.S.? Here’s where we stand

ATLANTA — We’ve all had that feeling where you’re driving down the interstate and you see people weaving in and out of traffic and say to ourselves, ‘Man, we’ve got the worst drivers.” But do we?

While bad drivers are all across the U.S., the people at MoneyGeek found that Georgia is actually pretty safe compared to most of the rest of the country.

In a recent study, MoneyGeek found Georgia actually ranks in the top 15 for the country’s best drivers.

Of all 50 states, Georgia came in at #15. They also found that the Peach State was the third highest for seatbelt usage.

The No. 1 state that has the best drivers: New Jersey. That is followed by Minnesota, Massachusetts, Utah and New York.

One the other end of the spectrum, the state with the most dangerous drivers is Montana, according to the study. That is followed by New Mexico, South Carolina, Louisiana and South Dakota, all in that order.

If you want to see MoneyGeek’s full study, CLICK HERE.

