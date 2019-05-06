Doctors seeing drastic spike in suicides among teenage girls

ATLANTA - Mental health experts say they’re seeing a drastic spike in suicides involving teenage girls.Many of the
cases, happening across the country and right here in Georgia, involve overdosing on medication or using household chemicals, according to doctors.
The alarming increase is especially concerning for Georgia’s Poison Control Center Director Dr. Gaylord Lopez, who says they are still trying to figure out why it’s happening.
We’re sitting down with him to talk about what they’re doing to stop it and what parents need to know, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
