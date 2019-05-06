ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp will sign the controversial Heartbeat Bill into law Tuesday morning, the Governor’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
The bill will ban all abortions at the first sign of a fetal heartbeat, approximately six weeks into a pregnancy.
Channel 2 Political Reporter Richard Elliot confirmed through the Governor’s Office that Kemp plans to sign the bill at the State Capitol early Tuesday morning.
#Breaking Gov. Brian Kemp will sign the controversial Heartbeat Bill tomorrow morning, the Governor’s Office confirms. Developing…— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) May 6, 2019
During his campaign, Kemp promised to sign the toughest abortion bill in the United States, and he signaled he planned to sign this legislation once it passed the General Assembly.
The bill faced staunch opposition from Democrats during the legislative session and even some Republican women state lawmakers. It was also met with protests at the Capitol, even a news conference from actress Alyssa Milano who warned of the impact the bill would have on Georgia’s film industry.
Opponents argued that most women don’t know they’re pregnant at six weeks, so this bill, they said, would essentially ban abortions in Georgia. Groups like the ACLU promise immediate lawsuits to challenge the constitutionality of the law.
Supporters said the bill protects the lives of unborn children, and they applauded it when it passed both houses of the General Assembly. The bill also grants unborn children citizenship and allows pregnant mothers to collect child support payments from fathers.
Kemp introduced his own version of an abortion bill, but that was set aside in favor of this version sponsored by State Rep. Ed Setzler of Acworth, who called this bill a “commonsense” measure.
