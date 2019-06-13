Do you want to be on 'The Bachelor?' Now's your chance to audition!

ATLANTA - The search is on for eligible women who are ready to find true love on the new season of ABC’s "The Bachelor."
One lucky man is given the opportunity to find the woman of his dreams -- and hopefully his bride-to-be -- in the popular primetime romantic reality series.
Those who feel they possess the charm, style, class and culture to win the heart of America's next Bachelor are invited to attend the upcoming casting event.
Saturday, June 15th, 2019
FROM: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
WSB-TV
1601 West Peachtree Street NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Come audition in person with the Casting Team from "The Bachelor." If you cannot make it in person, you can apply online by visiting http://thebachelor.warnerbros.com/ and submitting an application or nominate someone today.
You must be 21 or older to apply. Other eligibility requirements apply. Please see the website for full details.
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor" is produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Bennett Graebner are executive producers.
