DNC investing more than $15M in battleground states, nearly $1M here in GA

ATLANTA — As Republicans make their case to the country as to why former President Donald Trump should take over the White House, the Democratic National Committee has announced that they are investing more than $15 million in battleground states to help reelect Joe Biden.

Nearly $1 million of that is coming to Georgia.

“In total, these investments will help allow the Democratic coordinated campaign to open more field offices and hire more staffers. So far, the Democratic coordinated campaign has 217 field offices across the battleground and employs more than 1,100 staffers with four months still to go before the election,” the DNC said in a news release.

“Trump’s extreme agenda makes this the most consequential election of our lifetime. That’s why Democrats are leaving nothing to chance,” Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said.

The DNC for months has argued that its and the Biden campaign’s growing on-the-ground operation could help swing an election expected to be close. Still, top Democrats are trying to move past questions from within their own party that have persisted about whether Biden is up to continuing to seek reelection in the weeks since his debate debacle and despite the race’s shifting dynamics after Trump was injured last weekend.

Biden and his team have furiously attempted to reassure jittery lawmakers and donors, as well as skeptical voters, that, at age 81, the Democratic president can still win in November and handle a second four-year term. Nearly 20 Democratic lawmakers have nonetheless publicly called on Biden to step aside.

The DNC said the investments will fund new field offices and help state parties get more accurate data and better coordinate party efforts for down-ballot races.

