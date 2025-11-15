Disney, Google reach agreement, bringing back ESPN, SEC Network to YouTube TV

ATLANTA — Disney and YouTube TV have reached a new agreement to restore channels like ABC and ESPN to the streaming platform, ending a two-week blackout that began on October 30.

The blackout, which affected popular channels such as NatGeo, FX, Freeform, SEC Network, and ACC Network, was the result of a licensing dispute between the two companies. YouTube TV subscribers were left without access to Disney-owned content, disrupting coverage of major sports events and other programming.

“While this was a challenging moment, it ultimately led to a strong outcome for both consumers and for our company, with a deal that recognizes the tremendous value of the high-quality entertainment, sports, and news that fans have come to expect from Disney,” The Walt Disney Co. said in a statement.

The dispute arose when YouTube TV accused Disney of proposing terms that would lead to higher prices and fewer choices for subscribers.

Disney, on the other hand, claimed that YouTube TV refused to pay fair rates for its channels.

“We are pleased that our networks have been restored in time for fans to enjoy the many great programming options this weekend, including college football,” Disney said.

This is not the first time the two companies have faced such issues. A similar dispute occurred in 2021, resulting in a brief outage of Disney content on YouTube TV.

During the blackout, YouTube TV offered subscribers a $20 credit if the dispute lasted an extended period, which was reportedly available for customers to claim starting November 9.

The blackout is part of a larger trend of licensing disputes in the streaming industry, as more consumers shift from traditional cable to online content.

The resolution of the dispute allows YouTube TV subscribers to once again access Disney’s suite of channels, restoring popular programming just in time for key sports events and other entertainment.

Information from ABC and the Associated Press used for this article.

