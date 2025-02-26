Despite the warm weather, you should probably hold off a bit before planting flowers

ATLANTA — We continue to warm up across North Georgia as cold air remains bottled up in the north.

Severe Weather Team 2 said we will be back up in the middle 70s by Wednesday, but Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said not to get too ambitious just yet if you’re looking to plant your spring flowers.

“The average date of the latest spring freeze is the middle of March, but you only really want to plant cold, hardy plants now,” Nitz said.

We could still have frost until the middle of April.

Nitz said the rule of thumb for most flowers and more delicate plants is to wait until after April 15 to plant those plants.

We are officially 23 days away from spring which will start on March 20.

