Despite current warm-up, plenty of winter days coming; Here’s how to protect your home in cold snap

ATLANTA — Right now the metro Atlanta area is experiencing a warm-up outside.

Still, it’s important to remember that there are plenty of winter days to come.

From your pipes to your heating system, the cold can put a strain on your home.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon is sharing what experts say you should do before the next cold snap hits.

As cold winter temperatures settle in, your pipes, windows and even furnace can become stressed.

Winter-proofing your home is the best way to protect where you live.

“The roof is the home’s first line of defense,” Rachael Gauthier, meteorologist and science content producer for Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, said.

Gauthier says it’s important to inspect your roof for loose or damaged shingles.

“Those can allow water to get into your home,” Gauthier said. “Once water gets into your home, that can lead to a cascade of damage.”

Gauthier said to make necessary repairs as soon as you can. While on the outside of your home, you should also make sure gutters and downspouts are clear.

“Melting winter precipitation or even rain that comes in the winter time can lead to water backing up into your roof if those downspouts and gutters are clogged,” Gauthier said.

She added that you should check for overhanging tree limbs and get them trimmed back form the house.

“In the event you see ice, that could lead to fallen tree limbs, which in turn can damage your roof,” Gauthier said.

Indoors, experts say to check for cracks around windows and doors. Get them sealed up to keep the cold air and water from getting inside.

Just as importantly, experts told Channel 2 Action News that homeowners shouldn’t forget about their pipes, especially the ones that are along exterior walls.

Homeowners need to insulate those pipes to protect them from freezing, and if you’re traveling or going to be away for the holidays, Gauthier said to take some steps to prevent damage.

“Set your thermostat to a minimum of 55 degrees,” Gauthier recommended. “That again will help protect your pipes. You don’t want to completely turn off the heater.”

The best thing to do for your home during the winter is to keep it dry and insulated.

“If you take steps now to keep the cold out and the warm air inside, you can avoid costly repairs this season and keep your home winter-ready,” Deon said.

