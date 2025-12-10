Democrat Eric Gisler appears to flip Georgia House seat in historically red district

ATLANTA — Democrat Eric Gisler claimed victory in a special election for Georgia’s state House District 121, defeating Republican Mack “Dutch” Guest by approximately 200 votes.

Gisler’s win marks a significant upset in a historically Republican district, with unofficial returns showing he led Guest in a contest with over 11,000 votes cast. The victory is part of a broader trend of Democratic successes in 2025, fueled by dissatisfaction with Republican President Donald Trump.

“I think we had the right message for the time,” Gisler told The Associated Press, attributing his win to Democratic enthusiasm and some Republicans seeking change.

“A lot of what I would call traditional conservatives held their nose and voted Republican last year on the promise of low prices and whatever else they were selling,” Gisler said. ”But they hadn’t received that.”

The race in House District 121 was held to replace Republican Marcus Wiedower, who resigned to focus on business interests.

The district includes parts of Oconee County and Athens-Clarke County, areas with mixed political leanings.

Gisler, a Watkinsville resident and owner of a gourmet olive oil store, campaigned on improving health care and increasing affordability.

Guest, president of a trucking company, focused on public safety and tax cuts, with endorsements from Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Democrats have seen success in other races, including statewide special elections in Georgia and governor’s races in Virginia and New Jersey.

The GOP majority in the Georgia House is expected to decrease, marking a shift in political dynamics.

Gisler’s victory in District 121 reflects a shift in voter sentiment in Georgia, with implications for the state’s political landscape as Democrats continue to gain ground.

Robert Sinners, a spokesperson with the secretary of state’s office, said there could be a few provisional ballots left before the tally is finalized.

Information from the Associated Press used for this article.

