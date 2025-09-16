Delta says feds ordered its Aeromexico partnership to end

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines said the Department of Transportation has ended its approval of the airline’s strategic partnership with Aeromexico on its U.S. - Mexico flights.

“We are disappointed that the Department of Transportation has chosen to terminate its approval of the strategic and pro-competitive partnership between Delta and Aeromexico, a decision that will cause significant harm to U.S. jobs, communities and consumers traveling between the U.S. and Mexico,” a Delta spokesperson said. “We are reviewing the Department’s order and considering next steps.”

Delta’s statement comes amid a Reuters report that President Donald Trump’s administration has ordered the partnership, which coordinated scheduling, pricing and capacity decisions, to end by Jan. 1, 2026.

This is a developing story.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group