Delta flights, jobs, prices could see major changes if DOT cuts off deal with Aeromexico

ATLANTA — Federal and state lawmakers are trying to save a deal between Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico that could have major effects on travelers if terminated.

Even though the pact between the airlines does not relate to commercial flights, Delta officials told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins that the order will have a direct impact on consumers and the economy.

The Mexican government allegedly violated the agreement when they moved all cargo flights to another city and reduced hourly flight operations.

Lawmakers are urging the Department of Transportation to reconsider terminating the aviation agreement because of the toll on the economy.

“To trade off that more affordable flight, it could jeopardize the tourism in Mexico,” traveler Amanda Johnson.

Unless DOT officials decide otherwise, the order to end the agreement goes into effect in October and is guaranteed to cut flights, cut jobs and force travelers to pay more and potentially cripple the American investment in the Mexican tourism industry.

“We will probably have more room there because there will be a lot of people who won’t be able to go. It’s gonna hurt because they are going to raise our HOA and dues, it’s just a trickle effect,” said Todd Vaughn, who owns a timeshare.

Because it wouldn’t go into effect for several more months, many are looking to book flights now, but they still run the risk of flights being impacted once the order goes into effect.

