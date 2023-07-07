Delta employees forced to delete TikTok app from devices, per new company policy

ATLANTA — If you work for Delta Airlines, you may need to delete the TikTok app from your phone.

The airline is now banning the app for certain employees because of data concerns and even if you don’t work for Delta, this could still affect you.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with a cyber security analyst, Willis McDonald, who explained what people need to know about the policy.

TikTok is a Chinese company that does not have to follow American laws, which is why our government is limiting TikTok’s access.

Delta Airlines is a government contractor, so they must follow federal regulations.

“There really is a concern about the app and where your data ends up and how it’s used,” McDonald told Channel 2 Action News.

McDonald has been researching the dangers of apps like TikTok for years.

He said users look at Tik Tok as a fun way to interact with people all over the world on social media. But according to McDonald, the truth is it can lead to identity theft and other crimes.

“If I know enough about you there’s a good chance I can guess your password,” he said. “If I know enough about you, I can guess where you’re gonna be tomorrow.”

Delta is banning the app for its employees who have access to Delta’s corporate systems on their phones.

If workers have a Delta-issued phone or computer they can’t have TikTok on the device.

“There’s a mandate by the government - for anyone who works with them from a contractor perspective. It requires those organizations to remove TikTok from their corporate phones,” a spokesperson for Delta Airlines said.

Last year, Georgia joined nearly a dozen other states to ban TikTok from government-owned devices.

The University System of Georgia also banned TikTok, WeChat and Telegram on computers and phones owned by the system or any of its 26 universities and colleges.

