Metro Atlanta restaurant named Yelp’s #1 place in the U.S. to get fried chicken

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Georgia restaurant has come in #1 on Yelp’s list of top 25 places to get fried chicken.
The website put a list together of the best restaurants to find the finger-licking delight across the U.S. in honor of National Fried Chicken Day, which was Thursday.
The winner is right here in metro Atlanta: Kimchi Red in Alpharetta. The restaurant advertises itself as healthy Korean food on the go and keeps its menu simple with fried chicken wings offered with various Asian sauces or a buffet option with the choice of pork, chicken and beef served with rice or noodles and kimchi.
The restaurant scored four-and-a-half stars on Yelp.
South City Kitchen in Midtown came in at #5 on Yelp’s list. The restaurant specializes in southern fare and serves a plate of fried chicken with garlic collards, mashed red potatoes and honey-thyme jus.
A Savannah restaurant, Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room in Savannah, came in at #23.
It’s unclear what criteria Yelp used to put the list together.
