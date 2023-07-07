Metro Atlanta bus driver shot to death at BP hours after dropping students off at summer school

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta school bus driver was shot to death at a gas station hours after dropping students off at summer school.

Police say that at this point, they have no idea who shot her.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Clayton County Friday, where 36-year-old Camesha Johnson was shot to death last Thursday in a BP parking lot on Highway 85 and Thomas Road.

Jones talked to her heartbroken family, who last spoke to Johnson as she was leaving for work.

Ring camera video picked up Johnson’s affection for her mother, Virginia Hunter.

“She said, ‘Mama, I didn’t give you no hug,” Virginia Hunter said. “And so she hugged me. She said, ‘Mama?’ She said, ‘I love you.’”

Hours later, she was dead.

We’re breaking down what we know about that night, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

24-year-old man complained about murders at his new apartment complex. Now, he’s dead - clipped version





©2022 Cox Media Group