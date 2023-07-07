GoFundMe set up for family of man who fell off jet ski, drowned in front of his son on Ga. river

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who drowned after falling off a jet ski will be laid to rest this weekend.

Steve Elkins, 55, died after the accident on June 30, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Game wardens responded around 6 p.m. that night to a call on the Satilla River in Brantley County. They were told that Elkins had been driving a jet ski when he hit the throttle and fell into the river.

DNR said his son saw him fall and swam toward him; however, Elkins went under and never resurfaced. Authorities pulled his body out of the river three days later.

TRENDING STORIES:

Elkins’ family set up a GoFundMe to help his wife Tonya with the funeral payments.

“Steve was also the only resource in their home, as Tonya is disabled. Every little bit helps and is very appreciated, please help with any amount you can.”

According to his obituary, Elkins worked as a historic preservationist, working on historic buildings for the government. He loved his family, granddaughter Emma, the Georgia Bulldogs and his country.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

KSU student dies in drowning incident after trying to save a friend at Myrtle Beach, family says





©2022 Cox Media Group