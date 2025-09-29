Delta e-credits vanishing without warning. What to know if you plan to use one the next time you fly

ATLANTA — Delta e-credits can be used just like cash to buy flights. But they can also disappear from your Delta account without warning.

A Delta frequent flyer wrote to the company’s CEO to say that’s not fair.

When that frequent flier, Matthew Lee, of Cobb County, reached out to Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray, he looked at his Delta account and noticed, sure enough, Gray had one as well that had expired and did not even know it had.

“Why should I lose my money without having some sort of notification whatsoever?” Lee said.

For Lee, it’s not so much about the money as it is the principle. The regular Delta customer said the way the company handles e-credits makes it hard for customers to keep track of.

“I just don’t understand why they can’t let you know that you have a credit and when it expires,” Lee said.

Lee had changed a flight in 2023 and received an e-credit. But when he went to book a flight in 2024 using the credit, he learned it had expired.

He was out the money.

“When I go to use the credit, it’s not there. I go on my profile, I can’t find the credit,” Lee said.

At that point, he turned first to customer service, then wrote a letter to Delta CEO Ed Bastian criticizing the airline’s policy

“These things are designed to go to waste,” said Kyle Potter of the travel website Thrifty Traveler.

Potter told Gray that he’s heard the complaints about Delta’s e-credits, too. He said the confusion is likely by design.

“They are hoping and praying that you will forget to use it or maybe forget that it even exists. That is the name of the game for the airlines,” Potter said.

Gray reached out to Delta, who referred him to the e-credits policy on their website that said if Delta cancels or significantly delays or changes your flight, the e-credit is valid for five years from the date of issuance. If you voluntarily cancel your flight, your e-credit will be valid for one year from the original ticket date.

Lee isn’t sure exactly how much he lost in e-credits, somewhere between $58 to $118.

What he wants more than the money is a more customer-friendly policy for all fliers.

“Customers should be able to know how much and when, and a reminder and an email, because they can send you an email for anything. Email is free,” Lee said.

Lee sent Gray examples of emails he receives from other companies, Macys, Michaels and Pottery Barn, warning that his rewards money is about to expire. Delta does not do that.

That’s why Potter said everyone who flies Delta should go to the website, check your e-credit folder and see what’s there, and use it.

