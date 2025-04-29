Delta Air Lines to raise employee pay 4%, fourth year of consecutive increases

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines announced that employees would see a pay increase starting in June, the fourth such increase since 2022.

This time around Delta employees will get 4% raises, in addition to the profit sharing bonuses they normally receive.

The company said CEO Ed Bastian had announced the planned increase in January, after “strong demand for travel had positioned Delta for our best financial year in history.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“For a century, Delta has acted on the belief that when we invest in our people first, they deliver excellence for our customers,” Bastian said in a statement. “Combined with the strength and resiliency of our business, these core values will continue to set Delta apart even as we face new pressures.”

The company said this year’s pay raise would let it continue to lead its competitors across the globe and provide the highest total compensation to frontline employees for top performance.

Since 2022, Delta said it has “made cumulative investments of 25% or more in compensation in each of our largest frontline workgroups.”

Over the past 10 years, the company said it had also paid out more than $10 billion through its employee profit-sharing program, including a recent $1.4 billion payout, which was delivered on Valentine’s Day.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group