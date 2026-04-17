Deadly shooting of aspiring singer: Police share footage of person of interest

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are getting closer to finding a person of interest in an unsolved murder near a crowded park over the weekend.

Family member tells us they recognize the man, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

Investigators believe someone shot Antonio Brown, 28, outside a home on Desoto Avenue SW at 8:25 p.m. Saturday, around the corner from Perkerson Park.

Donna Richardson, his mother, previously spoke with Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco, saying her son would have turned 29 Tuesday. He had dreams of becoming a singer, and family said he had real talent.

The person of interest was caught on camera in Perkerson Park minutes after the shooting. Police are circulating the footage Friday and said he’s around 5-foot-9.

On the day of the shooting, he was wearing a black shirt with a long-sleeve white shirt underneath. Police said he took off the black shirt after the shooting and also was wearing black jeans with big white letters running down the back of the leg and white shoes.

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