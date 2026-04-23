Cyclist injured in Atlanta Beltline hit-and-run

ATLANTA — A cyclist is injured on the Atlanta Beltline in a hit-and-run, and the search is on for the driver who took off.

We hear from the man who was hurt LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

There are clearly marked, separate lanes for cyclists and pedestrians in the area where it happened. Drivers are supposed to yield to anyone in a crosswalk who’s in their path.

Cyclist Brooks Payne told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter that’s not what happened.

He got a video from Atlanta Parks and Recreation showing him riding along the Beltline when what appears to be a silver vehicle hits him.

The Atlanta Police Department says it is investigating the incident, and Payne says he’s sharing his story in hopes that it brings awareness and leads to whoever is responsible.

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