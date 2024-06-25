Cyberattack delays sales and service at many car dealerships

ATLANTA — A major cyberattack is not allowing many car dealerships to sell or even service cars.

Some dealerships have had to revert back to using pen and paper.

Cybersecurity experts are calling this a disaster.

Criminals targeted CDK, one of the companies that provide software that handles a wide range of services at car dealerships.

About 15,000 dealerships have been dealing with the issue since June 19.

“It’s significant because once again the cybercriminals have managed to attack a, essentially a supply chain industry,” Scott Spiro, cofounder of Sugarshot said.

Several major car companies including Ford, Stellantis, and GM confirmed the hack is not just disrupting car maintenance and repairs, it has left thousands of dealers unable to process appointments or complete sales transactions.

For people looking to buy a car, it may mean delays because there’s no immediate end in sight.

“These criminals know that if they’re able to take down an organism, a software company like CDK they take down the critical operations at these auto dealerships. And so, by doing this, they figure their chances of getting paid are much larger,” Spiro said.

Officials with CDK say they have begun the restoring process but it will take several days to complete.

