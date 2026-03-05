Crews working to fix major water main leak near Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Crews are working to repair a large water main leak near Georgia Tech on Thursday afternoon.

NewsChopper 2 flew over Hemphill Avenue and 8th Street LIVE during Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. and saw construction equipment creating a large hole in the road.

Atlanta Watershed officials confirmed that the water main is leaking, but is not broken.

They say water is still turned on, but the road is not expected to reopen until Friday.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Georgia Tech to see if the campus is being affected while crews work.

It’s unclear how large an area is being affected and how long it will take crews to fix the water main.

