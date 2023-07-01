Crews find ‘incendiary devices’ during fire investigation near APD Training Academy, officials say

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating an overnight fire near the Atlanta Police Training Academy.
Atlanta fire officials said just before 2:20 a.m. Saturday, crews received reports of a fire near the current Atlanta Police Training Academy located on Southside Industrial Parkway.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When crews arrived, they found several motorcycles on fire inside the parking deck.
After extinguishing the fire, crews found “incendiary devices” on the scene.
A Channel 2 photographer saw police cars parked in front of the Atlanta Police Training Academy Saturday morning hours after the fire was put out.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ga. mother had her 15-year-old, 8-year-old sons smash inside store to steal, deputies say
- Heading to Georgia lakes for 4th of July? There’s a new law that you need to know about
- 6-mile stretch of Chattahoochee River closing for ‘extremely dangerous’ E. coli levels, sewage spill
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Channel 2 Action News contacted Atlanta police for a statement but has not received a response.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group