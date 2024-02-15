Couples gather in Piedmont Park say ‘we do’ during group wedding with Mayor Andre Dickens

ATLANTA — A dozen couples are celebrating Valentine’s Day by saying “We do!” during a group wedding in Piedmont Park.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen witnessed the unions of the brides and grooms on Wednesday afternoon.

Myko Swain said she’s dreamed of her wedding since she was in Kindergarten.

“I think every little girl does dream of it,” she said.

She and Melvin Holloway got married alongside several other couples with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens officiating, which likely isn’t what she imagined when she was in Kindergarten.

They say they couldn’t have had a more beautiful place to exchange their vows and ride off to their honeymoon in style.

“Especially to share this with someone you really love and want to spend the rest of your life with, a day like this is amazing,” Holloway said.

But the love wasn’t only in Piedmont Park.

Over at the Fulton County Courthouse, two courtrooms were decorated for couples to come get married in front of judges.

“Happy Valentine’s Day! And congratulations as you start your married life together,” Judge Ural Glanville said.

Daniel and Andrea Pena had their first date three years ago. Three years later to the day, they sealed it with a kiss.

“I was smiling so hard! My mouth was twitching, Crazy! I was really, how do I put this, maybe everything was stored up into one point, and it just all let go,” Daniel Pena said.

And they all lived happily ever after.

