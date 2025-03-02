Cool and dry today, chilly overnight

ATLANTA — Today will be cool and dry with highs in the 50s.

It will be chilly again tonight with lows in the mid-30s in Atlanta, outlying areas could drop into the upper 20s and the lower 30s.

Then tomorrow we’ll have partly cloudy skies with more seasonal highs in the 60s.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday and rain and storms will arrive Tuesday night.

Storms could become strong or severe overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning as a cold front moves through.

