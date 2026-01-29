Convicted felon pretending to be a cop at Atlanta gas station gets prison time

ATLANTA — A convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history has been sentenced to federal prison after authorities say he unlawfully possessed a gun while impersonating a police officer and threatening customers at an Atlanta gas station.

On Tuesday, Fredrick Crawford, 34, of Atlanta, was sentenced to four years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun.

According to federal prosecutors, the incident happened on April 12, 2024, when an off-duty Atlanta Police Department sergeant stopped for gas and noticed Crawford wearing a uniform labeled “Fugitive Task Force.”

Prosecutors say Crawford was armed, arguing with customers, claiming to be a police officer, and repeatedly threatening to issue tickets.

As the police sergeant spoke with Crawford, he began to suspect the man was not a legitimate law enforcement officer. The sergeant then flagged down two marked APD patrol vehicles. When Crawford saw officers approaching, he ran from the scene and threw his gun away, authorities said.

The Atlanta man was later arrested and identified as a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a gun.

“If a real officer had not caught this armed felon pretending to be a cop, someone could have been seriously injured,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Thanks to my office’s close partnership with the Atlanta Police Department, which referred this case for federal prosecution, the community is safer because Crawford is back in prison, where he belongs.”

Officials say Crawford‘s criminal history includes prior convictions for child molestation, family violence battery, aggravated stalking and robbery by force, and a previous conviction for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“This case underscores the vigilance and professionalism of our officers, even when off duty,” said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum. “An armed felon impersonating a police officer poses a grave threat to public safety and to the integrity of law enforcement. Thanks to the quick actions of our sergeant and the coordinated response that followed, a dangerous individual was taken off the streets.”

