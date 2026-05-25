Continued heavy downpours too much for 60-foot tree in Southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — Kelly Street in Southeast Atlanta is a dead end, but especially on Monday, when a toppled tree cut the road in half.

“One thing about it, I’m glad nobody got hurt,” neighbor Rod Kelley said.

Kelley lives around the corner and told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that he slept through the rainstorm that brought the 60-foot black cherry down.

It was during the wee hours of Monday morning.

The downpour—plus a number of others over the course of last week—was apparently too much for it.

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The tree snapped in three places near the base of its trunk, going into the street and onto some power lines.

A Georgia Power crew replaced the lines and got the lights back on, as a tree-cutting crew sliced it up and pushed it into one lane, so neighbors could at least walk through.

Neighbors like Kelley, who was relieved it didn’t land on a home or a person.

“But you never know. It was a close call,” Kelley said.

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