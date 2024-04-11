Company may have been given advantage on some city construction projects, investigation says

ATLANTA — A new investigation reveals a company may have been given a leg up on some city projects and charged more as a result.

According to Atlanta’s inspector general, prices on certain tasks increased at least $850,000 after public works manager Carla Lipscomb told the vice president of the project’s construction company confidential budget information.

In another instance, the investigation revealed Lipscomb used project parameters provided to her by that VP during a project proposal. The company was a subcontractor on that project.

The investigation said the two exchanged emails while she was an evaluator on a project that the company eventually worked on although they should have been disqualified.

“Rules are in place to make sure that the process is fair, that there is an even playing field for all vendors,” Atlanta Inspector General Shannon Manigault told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna.

The inspector generals’ investigation said they did not find a financial link between the two but did not rule out that money may have changed hands.

