Community raises money for Atlanta family whose home destroyed by fire

ATLANTA — Members of the Kirkwood neighborhood of Atlanta have organized an effort to help a family who lost their home in a fire this week.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, the Thrasher family has been a “constant, warm presence” in the neighborhood for 50 years.

The home, across from Israel Baptist Church, was gutted by a fire on Tuesday.

The organizers of the campaign said almost nothing on the inside of the home is salvageable and the family will need to start over from scratch.

Fortunately, the Thrashers have home insurance and will be able to use it to rebuild their home.

The campaign aims to raise money to help them cover their immediate basic needs to replace clothing, toiletries, and other essentials that were destroyed in the fire.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than $16,000 of the $25,000 goal has been raised.

