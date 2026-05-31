Commissioner Arrington hosts Reel Time fishing event for District 5 families

ATLANTA — District 5 families are invited to attend Reel Time with Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr., on June 13.

Families are encouraged to join the commissioner from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Bear Creek Nature Center, located at 6300 Cochran Mill Road, Chattahoochee Hills, according to a release from Arrington’s office.

“The surrounding beauty at the center is the perfect backdrop for what promises to be a day of family fun for fishermen of all ages,” the release said.

“This is the 2nd year for this event, which gives fathers and their children an opportunity to come together for an afternoon of bonding,” Arrington said. “Spending time in one of Fulton County’s greatest resources not only provides an opportunity to learn about Bear Creek Nature Center, but it offers the opportunity for families to make some lasting memories.”

Fishing poles and light refreshments will be provided, but attendees must bring their own bait.

When registering, attendees will be asked to select a preferred time slot:

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Participants will also be asked if they need a fishing rod.

To RSVP, visit https://tinyurl.com/RTWC26.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

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