Commencement speaker donates $100K during Morris Brown College ceremony

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Morris Brown College held its 2025 commencement ceremony on Saturday.

During the ceremony at Saint Philip AME Church in Southeast Atlanta, 59 graduating seniors heard from Bishop T.D.Jakes.

Jakes recently announced he’s stepping down as senior pastor of his mega-church in Dallas, Texas.

“It was fight that brought you here, fight that brought you through, fight that birthed you from the womb,” Jakes said. “It was fight that brought you were you are now and that same fight will take you to wherever you are about to go.”

Jakes also presented the college with a $100,000 donation.

