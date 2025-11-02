Cold front arrives on Sunday

ATLANTA — We can expect a chilly start to Sunday.

It won’t be as cold overnight tonight as it was last night. We’ll have lows in the 40s.

A cold front moves in on Sunday and brings scattered showers. Highs will be in the 60s.

Early next week, we’ll stay dry and conditions will be warmer with highs in the lower 70s by Tuesday.

