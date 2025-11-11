Coke sells back its stake in bottling company in $2.4 billion deal

ATLANTA — Coca-Cola Consolidated has repurchased all outstanding shares held by The Coca-Cola Company, totaling approximately $2.4 billion, the companies announced on Nov. 7.

Under the purchase agreement, Coca-Cola Consolidated acquired 18.8 million shares from The Coca-Cola Company at $127 per share.

“Today’s announcement represents a significant milestone for all stockholders of Coca-Cola Consolidated,” J. Frank Harrison, III, Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Consolidated, said in a statement.

The purchase agreement was dated Nov. 7, and involved Coca-Cola Consolidated buying shares from Carolina Coca-Cola Bottling Investments, Inc., a subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company.

The transaction was funded through cash on hand and a $1.2 billion term loan facility, underwritten by Wells Fargo Bank.

The Coca-Cola Company has relinquished its seat on Coca-Cola Consolidated’s Board of Directors following the transaction.

Coca-Cola Consolidated reduced its share repurchase program from $1 billion to $400 million, with approximately $136.3 million remaining under the revised authorization.

“The sale of our stake is a natural evolution of our strong relationship with Consolidated,” Henrique Braun, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of The Coca-Cola Company, said.

