Code enforcement says man’s Atlanta apartment that floods when it rains should be inspected

ATLANTA — As a storm moved through metro Atlanta on Monday night, a northeast Atlanta man said his home flooded.

Last week, Channel 2’s Cory James shared the story of a man who said he was forced to move after raising concerns.

Now, Channel 2 Action News is learning there is a code enforcement court order for a re-inspection of the unit.

“It took no time at all. It rained for like two minutes, and this just instantly started coming,” Ernesto Taylor said.

Taylor shared a letter with James last week from property management telling him that his lease was terminated.

He believes that the decision was made after he made complaints about repeated flooding inside his apartment.

“I’m living on disability, a fixed income,” he said.

On Friday, James reached out to code enforcement to learn more about potential violations. On Monday, the City of Atlanta said, “Based on the address you provided, it appears that the case is still open. Nothing further to provide at this time.”

Channel 2 Action News checked, and the initial inspection from Feb. 1 shows damage from water seeping through baseboards. A second inspection weeks later, on Feb. 26, did not have a summary.

Last Tuesday, a civil notice was issued for a court re-inspection on May 8.

James reached out to the property management company, Braden Fellman, regarding the most recent video and inspections. They have not responded.

Last week, the company released a statement that reads, in part,

“To complete the repairs in question, the contractor requires that the unit be vacated for an extended period.”

“I’m going to have to find a way to get out of here on my own,” Taylor said.

The apartment complex told Channel 2 Action News last week that they take the well-being of residents seriously, and they also say they have made every effort to accommodate Taylor, but he denied those offers.

On Tuesday, Braden Fellman shared a statement that read,

Braden Fellman has worked with Mr. Taylor since December 1st to assist him with relocation and the remediation of his unit. On December 3rd, we received word of water intrusion in the unit, but contractors were refused entry by the tenant to begin repair of the unit.

Since that time, Braden Fellman has made numerous efforts to relocate the tenant to other units on the property. As of December 3rd, we made numerous attempts to accommodate the tenant and offered relocation to 9 different units. All of these offers were refused by Mr. Taylor. Recently, we offered Mr. Taylor re-location to three other units at Motif and two units at neighboring Braden Fellman Properties. He again refused these offers to relocate.

This week we provided further accommodation to Mr. Taylor in order to ensure that he has suitable housing in the future, but we are still awaiting his response.

We take the wellbeing of our tenants seriously, and we hope to come to a resolution with Mr. Taylor.

