Coca-Cola says market is ‘manageable’ despite 2% loss of net revenue

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Coca-Cola announced that for the start of 2025, their share earnings had grown by 5%.

However, the company said their net revenues were down 2% during their quarterly earnings call on Tuesday morning.

According to Coke, net revenue shrank to $11.1 billion, which they said in their performance report was due to currency headwinds and impacts from refranchising bottling operations.

On the other side of the revenue coin, organic, non-GAAP, revenues grew 6% and saw a 5% growth in price and mix and a 1% increase in concentrate sales.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Our performance this quarter once again demonstrates the effectiveness of our all-weather strategy,” James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, said in a statement. “Despite some pressure in key developed markets, the power of our global footprint allowed us to successfully navigate a complex external environment. By remaining true to our purpose and staying close to the consumer, we are confident in our ability to create enduring long-term value.”

TRENDING STORIES:

While revenue had changes in terms of net revenue and organic revenue, shares earnings rose 5%.

The Coca-Cola Company reported earnings per share were up $0.77, which included the impact of a nine point currency headwind.

Even with some market uncertainty, Coke expects to be in a good position in 2025.

“The company’s operations are primarily local, however, it is subject to global trade dynamics which may impact certain components of the company’s cost structure across its markets,” the company said in a release. “At this time, the company expects the impact to be manageable.”

As of the latest earnings report, Coke said it expects to have about $2.2 billion less in capital expenditures.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group