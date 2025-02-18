Coca-Cola joins prebiotic soda game with Simply Pop

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Coca-Cola is the latest company to join the trend of sodas marketed for their health benefits.

On Tuesday, Coke announced Simply Pop a new juice-based soda to rival powerhouse competitors like Olipop and Poppi.

The new beverage offers six grams of prebiotic fiber for gut health and Vitamin C and zinc for immune function.

“We found that consumers, especially wellness-focused Gen Z-ers and Millennials, were really interested in juice and prebiotic sodas,” Becca Kerr, CEO of Nutrition, said. “And since many brands in this category are new, they were looking to align with names they know and trust for both quality and taste.

The brand is an extension of Coke’s current line of Simply juices, like Simply Orange and Simply Apple.

Simply Pop, which hits shelves later this month, is being offered in five flavors: strawberry, lime, pineapple mango, fruit punch and citrus punch.

For now, Simply Pop will only be offered in stores in the west and southeast, but will be available nationally on Amazon.

