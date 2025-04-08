Clark Howard’s Consumer Action Center offers free advice for anyone

ATLANTA — Dealing with an insurance nightmare or a fraudster who emptied your bank account can be overwhelming and not knowing where to turn for help only amplifies that stress.

That’s why Channel 2′s Consumer Advisor Clark Howard first started the Consumer Action Center for free advice to help anyone.

“This is my pride and joy. This is the Team Clark Consumer Action Center,” Howard said.

He started the Consumer Action Center almost 33 years ago after seeing a need for people who had problems and nowhere to turn.

“Having our team Clark people to answer your questions gives people a resource they can trust that wouldn’t have existed otherwise,” Howard said.

The team is mostly volunteers who are waiting by the phones Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to answer questions about your home, insurance, and anything involving your wallet - all for free.

“When I first had the idea for this, people were like, ‘Really? You want to have a place people can just contact for advice for free?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, I do,’” Howard said.

Bob Sloan is one of the volunteers.

“I can give them the advice to, you know, help resolve the issue or whatever it is. It’s a good feeling,” Sloan said.

Barry Pencek has been with Team Clark for almost 20 years.

“I enjoy the the Consumer Action Center and giving advice like that to people and helping them,” Pencek said.

Lori Silverman runs the Consumer Action Center.

She says there is no such thing as a dumb question.

“I just tell everybody, you’re not alone that this happens to virtually everyone at some point in time, and there’s nobody that’s going to judge here,” Silverman said.

For more than 30 years, Howard has shared straightforward tips on managing debt, credit, monthly bills, savings, retirement, and more - first on his radio show and now on his podcast, “The Clark Howard Show”.

